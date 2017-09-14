SARASOTA- When the power goes out in a special need shelter during Hurricane Irma, fast thinking from the community saves lives.

Tatum Ridge Elementary housed 900 people seeking shelter from the strong winds and rain from Hurricane Irma.

“We knew that we were going to be roughing it for a couple days but never to the extent that actually came to fruition,” said Sargent Gerardo Carrillo.

Volunteers from different schools in the county were as

“We’re the special needs shelter, so we’ve got that backup generator that supposed to keep us in place, and I kept telling everyone that was here, you’re in the safest place in Sarasota, we’re never going to lose power and that didn’t happen,” said Barry Dunn, Principal of Tatum Ridge Elementary.

In the height of the storm the generator blew and after multiple attempts failed to keep it on, they needed to act fast.

“I don’t know what would have happened, if we were not able to brainstorm and come up with these other options. People need air to breathe and the situation was, they were running out of air,” said Carrillo.

“The county guy said to me, well your lights out back on the soccer field have generators built in are you okay if I just grab those,” said Dunn.

With no time to waste they attached generators to a tractor and plowed through the fence.

Sergeant Carrillo and other volunteers carried more than 60 patients one by one with their belongings down the stairs to get oxygen.

They came together to help others in need and they saved lives.

“When push comes to shove people are going to help each other.”

“It didn’t matter who your background was, what your religion was, what you looked like, anything like that, people came together for people.”