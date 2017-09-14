DESOTO COUNTY- Desoto County may have been one of the hardest hit on the Suncoast. Residents are dealing with closed roads, flooding, and destroyed businesses.

The Peace River Campground is under water.

“I kind of figured we were going to be getting some flooding but not like this,” Cordell Johnson.

He is in disbelief to see how much damage Irma actually caused. “It’s like it just came from nowhere, none of this was here. We’re flooded but we’re not this flooded and every time I come by here it’s getting worse,” said Johnson.

The damage continues in the City of Arcadia. Joyce Pawell was inside the Oak Park Inn when the eye of Irma hit.

“A big boom happened and then the water started dripping through the ceiling, We tried to start to catch the water and then we realized it was useless, everybody grabbed up something to carry and get out of there,” said Pawell.

As the roof of the hotel crumpled to the ground. Pawell and other hotel guests were met by Patricia Blackburn who runs Abigail’s Antiques and Collectibles.

“And I said the hotel’s gone we gotta go get the people out, we gotta get the people out, I hope everyone’s okay,” said Blackburn.

Pawell says she’s lucky to be alive.