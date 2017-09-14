ARCADIA- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice opened 11 disaster response sites in some of the hardest hit areas after Hurricane Irma.

In Arcadia, they’re waiting on trucks coming with food and water, while they assess the damage done by Hurricane Irma.

“Flooding is the bigger concern,” Andy Herigodt said. “There is still road closures, there is high water everywhere, and the Peace River is not expected to crest for a few days.”

Because of the flooding, they expect most of the help they will need will be with relocation aid.

“We just had a client in this morning,” Sister Ann DeNicolo said. “That is still paying on the trailer he owns, and it’s totally damaged, he’s not going to be able to replace it. It wouldn’t be worth it, so he’s going to have to abandon that trailer.”

Because of the relocation needs, what will be most helpful in Arcadia is financial donations.

“There’s not much availability,” Herigodt said. “And most of the people who need to relocate probably don’t have the financial resources to do that.”

Right now most of the aid they are providing is their regular food aid, but shelves are running low.

“26% of the people that are here are under poverty level,” DeNicolo said. “So, if the electricity has been off for a few days, they’ve lost some valuable food.”

They will be able to help provide case management support after the storm.

“If people need information about other resources,” Herigodt said. “Or if they need assistance in filling out FEMA applications.”

Catholic Charities expect they will need volunteers, but ask people to call first.

“We want people to have something meaningful to do,” Herigodt said. “When they come to volunteer, that’s really important, if people are generous enough to give up their time, we want to make sure it’s time well spent.”

The number to call to help volunteer is 863-494-1068.

For anyone wanting to financially support the relief effort, Catholic Charities has a donation page which can be found on the Diocese of Venice website at www.dioceseofvenice.org or on the

Catholic Charities website at www.catholiccharitiesdov.org

There you can also find information about their other Disaster Response Sites and other aid that may be needed.