MANATEE COUNTY-Natural disasters can move people to compassion and with power out and hot food scarce one women is stepping up to provide meals.

April Cutler and her three kids are filling up trays with meals for residents who do not want to eat out.

She has provided around 100 meals in the past two days since the storm.

All you have to do is call and she can quench your hunger with chicken, macaroni, and beans or a spaghetti plate.

The community and a local business called the Chop Shop is pitching in with food donations to assist Cutler.

She says doing this great deed has warmed her heart.

“Last night I had people sending pictures of their families eating the spaghetti trays so that made me feel good. So everyday I’ve gotten something in return even though I didn’t expect it.”

Cutler says she provides meals for utility workers who are doing their best to clean up the mess and restore power.

If you want get meals from Cutler or volunteer here is her contact information 941 799 0332.