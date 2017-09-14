Sarasota- The final numbers are in 900 athletes from 69 countries confirmed for world rowing championships.

According to the herald tribune that’s 800 fewer athletes than the 1,700 figure that the local world rowing championships organizers and others have quoted in the past. But organizers say that estimate was based on participation at previous world championships, and are still more than pleased. The number of athletes is nearly identical to the 938 athletes from 69 countries that traveled to Chonju, South Korea, for the world championships in 2013. That also was a year after Olympics had been held. The event is September 23 to October 1st at Nathan Benderson Park. To get involved there will be a final mandatory training session for volunteers 9 a.m. To noon Saturday 200 more people are needed. You can get more information at wrch2017.com/volunteers.