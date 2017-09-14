BRADENTON- Dorothy Davis is at Fogartyville Cemetery because of hearsay.

She got a call from her nephew in Miami worried about their loved ones buried at the cemetery.

“Rumor that bodied were floating, ” explains Davis.

Powell Helm’s family oversees the cemetery and says rain and flooding from the river can cause damage.

“Faults will pop out if there’s a new burial,” adds Helm.

Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction didn’t cause too much damage only a few knocked down trees and limbs.

Davis is glad the cemetery is ok and is grateful Irma’s wrath didn’t claim more lives.

“Everything is intact, I thank god for spearing a lot of life,” says Davis.

Fogartyville Cemetery is operated by a board of trustees.