Manatee-The cities of North Port and Venice have both set up timetables for garbage and storm debris collection

In North Port, solid waste will begin picking up garbage today.

People with normal collection days on Monday–Wednesday should have garbage out by 7 a.m.

Residents should separate storm debris from household garbage.

The city will start collecting storm debris starting Monday, Sept. 18.

For solid waste, Thursday–Friday pickup people should follow their normal schedule.

Recycling pickup will resume Sept. 18.

In the city of Venice, collection of garbage and yard waste only will resume TODAY as well

Recyclables collection may be later in the week or next week.

Yard waste should be bagged, bundled or tied.

Cut limbs to four feet in length

And limit each bundle weight to 40 pounds.

Sandbags are a homeowner’s responsibility and Solid Waste will not be picking them up.