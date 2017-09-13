NewsSarasotaTop Stories SPD and staying safe after Irma By Robert Pandolfino - September 13, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sarasota Trash and yard waste pickup guidelines for your area Charlotte Charlotte County Sheriff Officer Seeks Community Help Manatee Storm Debris Pickup on the Suncoast Manatee A Church Offers a Hot Meal For Irma Victims Manatee Free food for those without power SARASOTA- SNN’s Nicole Sommavilla sat down with Genevieve Judge from the Sarasota Police Department to see how they’re handling the cleanup, and some dangerous conditions on the road and a lot of cleanup still on the Suncoast.