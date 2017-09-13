MANATEE COUNTY-A car and motorcycle collide tonight injuring one.

Bradenton Police Department says they received a call just before 8 this evening at 14th Street West and the Gator Lounge.

One vehicle was traveling northbound on 14th Street West while a motorcycle and a car in front of it were traveling southbound.

The car traveling northbound attempted a left turn to go into the Gator Lounge.

The car allowed the car going southbound to pass by.

The car made the left turn and the motorcycle collided with car.

One man driving the car was not injured and the operator of the motorcycle was taken to Blake Hospital with injuries.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.