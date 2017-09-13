Gainsville-The Internet has fallen in love with a trio of Gainesville Police Officers working during Hurricane Irma

On Sunday night, Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering were part of the night crew getting ready to work.

The three snapped a photo and the Gainesville Police Department shared it on its Facebook page.

Comments quickly started pouring in from people talking about how “hot” the officers are.

As of Tuesday night, the picture had more than 94,000 comments and 233,000 reactions.

The post was later updated to say the department had been reading the comments, and some even made the Chief blush.

By the way Officers Nordman and Hamill are married

Officer Rengering is single and, according to the post, has been placed into “Cougar Prey Protective Care.”

The post claims it is similar to the witness protection program and it is for his safety.

Gainesville police do ask that people don’t call 911 to request the group to respond.

They also say there will be a calendar in the future .