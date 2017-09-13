Suncoast- With thousands still without power on the Suncoast, people are stepping to offer a hot meal.

Source Church in Bradenton wants to help you out. On September 13th from 5:30 until 6:30 they will be serving free hot food for those without power.
If you want to help people are encouraged to donate and help them cook. Source Church is located at 5412 State Road 64 East in Bradenton.

Second Chance Last Opportunity will be offering free lunch and meals tomorrow at 11 am and 3 pm at 1933 dr. martin Luther king Way in Sarasota.
If you were unable to make it to any of the locations, Second Chance Last Opportunity will have food tomorrow at 11 am. and 3 pm. and check the Source Church Facebook page for updates if they will be offering free food tomorrow afternoon.

