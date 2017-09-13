MANATEE COUNTY-Hurricane Irma forced Anna Maria Island residents to evacuate.

Now it’s time to assess the damage.

With trees, branches, and limbs all over the streets Anna Maria Island resembles a lumber yard.

Neighbors pulled out rakes and chainsaws to clean up the mess.

A fallen tree damaged the front porch of a beach house.

Resident Larry Beach says he remembers another hurricane from 1960 passing through as a kid.

“As a ten year old that was a pretty significant event and the eye of Donna went right over the house that I grew up in so right over our house. You get to experience wind come from one direction where it’s just literally going horizontal.”

Beach says when hurricane Donna hit. It had almost the same path as did Irma.