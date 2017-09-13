Charlotte -Charlotte county sheriff Bill Prummel is looking for the communities’ help in housing county emergency workers as they help storm ravaged Monroe County.

In a letter to the media he says in part:

” I have a team ready to respond as soon as we receive the word from the state emergency operations center.

However, as you can imagine, they do not have any facilities to house first responders who are responding to provide the much needed relief for them.

What i am in need of is a travel trailer that can sleep approximately ten , so they can get some rest when off shift. ”

The sheriff is asking anyone who owns a dealership or has a travel trailer they would like to donate to please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.