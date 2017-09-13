CHARLOTTE COUNTY-Three locations have been set up where residents can access Hurricane Irma information via public computers, charge their mobile phones or tablets and access free public WiFi. One additional location, Port Charlotte Beach Park, has charging stations only. All four locations are air-conditioned.

The locations are:

Charlotte County Administration Center

18500 Murdock Cir. Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Port Charlotte Public Library

2280 Aaron St. Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Englewood Charlotte Library

3450 N Access Rd. Englewood, FL 34224

Port Charlotte Beach Park (charging station only, no WiFi or computers)

4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte, FL 33952

For Hurricane Irma information anytime call 2-1-1.