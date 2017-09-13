CHARLOTTE COUNTY-Three locations have been set up where residents can access Hurricane Irma information via public computers, charge their mobile phones or tablets and access free public WiFi. One additional location, Port Charlotte Beach Park, has charging stations only. All four locations are air-conditioned.
The locations are:
Charlotte County Administration Center
18500 Murdock Cir. Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Port Charlotte Public Library
2280 Aaron St. Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Englewood Charlotte Library
3450 N Access Rd. Englewood, FL 34224
Port Charlotte Beach Park (charging station only, no WiFi or computers)
4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte, FL 33952
For Hurricane Irma information anytime call 2-1-1.