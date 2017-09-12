SARASOTA- Silver alerts have been issued for two Sarasota County residents.

Husband and Wife 89 year old Milan Yezic and 86 year old Lucille Yezic were last seen on Saturday, September 9, at around 7:30 PM near a gas station in Ocala off of i-75.

They were headed to Pennsylvania to evacuate during Hurricane Irma and they have not yet returned to their home on Golf Club Lane in Venice.

Neither have cell phones and both suffer from varying degrees of dementia.

They were driving a 2004 beige Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate number GESL71.

Mr. Yezic is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 lbs. Mrs. Yezic is 5’4″ tall and weighs 175 lbs.

Anyone who comes into contact with the Yezics is urged to call 911 immediately.