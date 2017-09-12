SUNCOAST- As of 10 AM Tuesday, more than 46 percent of Sarasota County, 42 percent of Manatee County, and 36 percent of Charlotte County are still without power.

“My biggest concern has been not knowing what’s happening,” said Bill Borer, a Venice resident.

Irma swept through the Suncoast and took power and light with it.

“We have 4.9 million customers and it has knocked out power to more than four million of them,” said David McDermitt, FPL spokesperson.

Nearly 48 hours later, residents are wondering when they can return back to normal life. Venice resident, Bill Borer and his family have been without power since Sunday.

“I used the FPL website to report the outage and they responded with an auto response that it had been noted,” Borer said.

His family is without air conditioning and cable.

Borer said, “I used the FPL website to report the outage and they responded with an auto response that it had been noted.”

Clear, sunny skies and no electricity leaves residents confused and frustrated.

“Some homes are powered by one circuit or one power line and across the street might be a separate power line, where there’s no damage,” McDermitt said, “In addition to that, there have been parts of our system that has been destroyed and will require complete not just repair, but complete rebuilding.”

Nearly 20,000 FPL employees are working to restore power.

“They’ve come in from not only our FPL crews, but from 29 states throughout the United States…as far west as California and as far North as Massachusetts,” McDermitt said.

FPL currently projects all outages in Western Florida will be restored by September 22nd.

“We have restoration workers working 24/7 and they’re not going to rest until every customer is fully restored,” said McDermittafter irma