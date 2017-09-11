St. Armands Circle sustained mainly wind damage from Hurricane Irma.

Signs were blown off, and trees branches, and debris fell in the park as well as along the streets, but there was no major property damage to businesses. Some things bent or fell in the wind, but it looks like with the preparations of store owners, no one sustained any flooding damage inside businesses.

Ulf Sandstrom, Owner of Olivia Boutique says he’s opening the shop back up tonight.

“No we’ve been here 31 years” Sandstrom said. “And this was not the worst one flooding, the worst was when the water came up to the door, but I don’t think it did this time. It might I don’t know.”

Sandstrom said his wife spent 12 hours getting everything away from potential floodwaters, but thinks it will only take about 2 to get everything operational.