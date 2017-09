Ringling Bridge opened back up at just about 1 PM today,

After several large trees fell during Hurricane Irma’s Strong winds, the roots lifted out of the ground, causing a lot of damage on the sides of the roads. Emergency crews were able to break apart the trees and get most of the debris to the side of the road, and the trees only cause minor damage to parking structures.

Traffic is now moving on and off the Ringling Bridge, just a little more slowly.