SARASOTA- Hurricane Irma might have caused some mayhem, but its passing brought a beautiful day at Lido Beach.

The John Ringling Causeway reopened just before 1PM this afternoon, after a large pine tree fell across the road.

The obstruction was cleared, but there are still several fallen trees along John Ringling Boulevard.

Clear, sunny skies lured in a whole lot of suncoast residents.

One brave surfer decided to take advantage of the large waves.

“Irma was alright, other than some tree damage and some other stuff in my neighborhood. Plenty of power…Water is fine…I don’t feel like sawing through a bunch of trees right now. Give it another day until everything clears up,” said Mike Riccio, “For now, there’s waves and nobody’s out so let’s do it.”

These high tides and strong currents are hazardous. Beach safety agencies strongly advise against entering waters in these conditions.