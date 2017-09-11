All those power outages are leaving Traffic Lights out around the Suncoast.

Florida Highway Patrol says anytime a traffic light is out, the intersection acts as a 4-way stop. State Trooper Kenn Watson says they’ve responded to multiple reports of crashes at intersections where drivers did not stop at broken traffic signals.

“People feel that they may have the right of way,” Watson said. “If they are traveling on a road that is a state road or a major county road, unfortunately, you have to remember with these cross streets and at these intersections; no one has the right of way until everyone comes to a complete stop, giving way to the vehicle that was there first. If you do not know who was there first, let’s make eye contact with the other drivers, let’s make sure that we’re all not entering into that intersection at the same time.”

Now crews are diligently working to make sure these traffic signals are repaired, but in the meantime drive safely and pay attention!