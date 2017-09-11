MANATEE- According to the Manatee County Schools District Spokesman Michael Barber.

Manatee District Schools will be closed to students until Monday, September 18, 2017, so that school facilities and grounds can be restored and rehabilitated for students and staff.

All athletic events, practices and extra-curricular activities are also cancelled until Monday, September 18.

As of this afternoon, 26 Manatee District Schools were without power. Almost all campuses need debris cleaned and damage repaired. In addition, 24 schools served as shelters since last Friday to more than 25,000 evacuees and thousands of pets.