SARASOTA – Clean-up begins for a sports bar in Osprey.

When co-owner of Mad Moe’s Sports Pub & Grill, Ed Arsenault got to work Monday morning he found a mess.

Power lines down, a big tree in the parking lot, and another tree in the back of the restaurant taking out its water main.

Even with some damage Arsenault says the most important thing is that everyone is alright. “That was our number one thing was to check on our staff, make sure them and their families are OK,” says Arsenault.

Arsenault says the they’re lucky because the building is fine. “There’s a lot of things that could have went south here, the awning could have ripped off, there’s several things,” says Arsenault. “We’re just very, very fortunate to be up and running almost, and nothing tragic.”

Arsenault says the phone lines are down, but if all things go smoothly they hope to be open again Tuesday.