SUNCOAST – The peak of the hurricane began at midnight for the Suncoast and the majority of the impacts ended by 6 A.M. Monday.

Manatee County has lifted their curfew.

As of 11:15 P.M. Sunday, Manatee County had 100,000 FPL and Peace River Coop customers in the county without electricity. Almost half of all Sarasota County residents had lost power. That’s 112,820 out of a total of 263,800 customers.

By 9:30 P.M., more than 2,000 911 calls were placed to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office with a majority about structure damage, downed trees and sparking power lines.

Among those structures that lost power were some south county shelters earlier in the day, but most of them had power restored shortly after.

One hundred and fifty nine thousand are without power in Sarasota, one hundred and two thousand in Manatee County and sixty three thousand in Charlotte County.