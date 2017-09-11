SUNCOAST – Take a look at the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on the Suncoast.

A spot in Manatee County that was hit was Golf Lakes Estates where manufactured homes were torn during the damaging winds of Irma. Siding, parts of car ports and roofs are all tattered. One viewer called in to say gusts were still very strong in that area.

At Bay City Tires on North Tamiami Trail in Manatee County, their whole structure where they keep tires was collapsing in the winds from the storm. Big City Tires is in Bayshore Gardens.

Siesta Key residents can now return back to their homes and businesses. The Siesta Key drawbridge reopened just after 8 A.M. Monday. Deputies warn these residents to be extremely cautious of fallen power lines in this area. Siesta Drive is flooded from storm surge. Water levels at Siesta Key Beach are higher than normal. Beaches and parks remain closed while Sarasota County assess damage.

At 27th and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota, you can see the power lines in the trees and lying across the road.

If you’re home or your neighborhood didn’t get damaged, still stay inside. Many others on the Suncoast weren’t so lucky. We keep showing trees and power lines down across the Suncoast because we want you to know how important it is to still stay inside.

The power lines could even still be giving off electricity, causing a major threat.