NORTH PORT- The city of North Port has flooding after Hurricane Irma passed through.

The city began assessing the damage early Monday morning. They are still having strong wind gusts in the city and some neighborhood streets are flooded.

There are a lot of fallen trees, scattered debris and down street signs. North Port is also experiencing a lot of power outages and traffic lights For the most part the city is intact and addressing the flooding in the city.

” A lot of the water that comes through North port comes from manatee county, so its not only the water here but the water there comes down the Myakka, comes here. So we’re having some issues getting rid of that, so we’ve kind of seen some flooding ion roadways, in historical type places but also in more neighborhood type areas” said Josh Taylor, City of North Port, Public Information Officer.