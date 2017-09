Irma didn’t just create power outage problems,a ccording to the City of Sarasota they are fixing 11 water main breaks across the city.

The breaks were mainly cause by various storm damage, like trees falling, and roots lifting water mains out of the ground. The breaks are being prepared in order of priority.

This one on Coconut street Is impacting a handful of residents and businesses, and should be repaired and water restored by tomorrow or Wednesday.