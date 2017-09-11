VENICE -A 50foot tree falls on a house in Venice after Hurricane Irma passes through.

It happened on Lucaya Avenue and Schooner lane in Venice.

The tree was completely uprooted from the ground and pulls up the concrete.

No one was home at the time and neighbors believe the people who live there are from up north.

The water has been restored, but the city of Venice is under a 72 hour boil water notice.

“Considering it was a hurricane we did pretty well. We missed the target, but we sustained some damage, some down trees and some of the streets are physically blocked, lots of loose debris, some down wires, lots of standing water but again considering that it was a hurricane, we feel blessed,” said City Manager, Ed Lavallee.

Crews are working till midnight to assess all the damage and clean up the city of Venice.

“Structural damage conventional construction, not to much that we have identified so far, manufactured homes have experienced a little bit more damage, a little bit of uplifting or car ports, just from the high winds, but other than that, we are in pretty good shape and we are restoring service right now.” said Lavallee.

City hall will be closed until Wednesday.