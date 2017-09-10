NewsSarasotaTop Stories Power goes out across Sarasota By SNN Newsroom - September 10, 2017 6 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Suncoast evacuation notices News Effects of Irma from Sarasota, North Port to Venice News Damage to property begins News National Guard on the Suncoast News Osprey residents brace for Irma SARASOTA – As darkness fell and the storm intensified here on the Suncoast, power went out in Golden Gate Point and then Main Street in Sarasota.