OSPREY – We will get the worst of Irma overnight which has some Osprey residents scrambling to evacuate but others, not so much.

Jack O’Connor putting some last minute protection on his mobile home. He calls her ‘Tin Lizzy.’

“So you know it’s like a band aid on a cut jugular vein, but what we’re expecting its gonna be a monster for this place.”

After he finishes, leaving to stay with a friend.

“I wouldn’t stay here. No way.”

Some of his neighbors are not as concerned

“Yeah I mean I’m kinda worried about it but i’ts gonna do what its gonna do.”

Phillips isn’t going anywhere.

“I plan to see a lot of limbs down power lines down sidings ripped off.”

The potential damage isnt enough to scare him away.

“They’re not playing with a full deck. They’re like hey you know lets have a hurricane party. They don’t realize.”

Hugh Steele is also staying in Osprey but his home has hurricane protection.

“They said maybe go to a two story which I’m on the second floor”

He’s lived in florida for 33 years

“Lived in Indiana with tornadoes and that’s the end of mobile home parks.”

And if he were in one, he wouldn’t be so quick to stay.

“I probably would’ve gotten up and left.”

“I’ve been down here for a long time and I went through Charley and I know what it can do.”

Just hoping his neighbors who underestimate Irma, stay safe.