MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County is trying to ensure people stay off the roads and out of evacuation zones for their own protection.

As of 6 P.M. Saturday, September 9, police are blocking the westbound lanes on Manatee Avenue at the bridge to Anna Maria Island, They do not want people going back to the island. This is where you are going to see the worse effects of storm surge and this is where the worse potential for injury could happen.

The eastbound lanes are still open. They are letting people off the island and to safety.

Police are blocking Westbound lanes to Anna Maria Island, still some people heading eastbound out of evacuation zones to safety pic.twitter.com/SFj5FshJeU — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) September 10, 2017

Manatee County issued a curfew for 3 P.M. tonight lasting 24 hours. They want people off these roads and out of the way of thee tropical storm force winds that are expected later this afternoon. It will be a second-degree misdemeanor if you are out in Manatee County past 3 P.M. so figure out where you’re going to be during this storm and stay there.