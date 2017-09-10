UPDATE: City of Sarasota officials tell us all County shelters are accepting pets even if their owners do not have animal cages.

SARASOTA COUNTY – The National Guard is bringing 300 animal cages to more shelters in Sarasota County.

These cages are being brought to the shelters at Woodland Middle School and Heron Creek Middle School, both of them in North Port.

The Sarasota County Government tells us pets must be brought to a shelter on a leash, and you must have their vaccination letters with you.