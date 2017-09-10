Manatees struggle in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA– Manatees struggle as the water is pushed out of Sarasota Bay by Hurricane

Irma. The manatees were stranded near Whitfield area and Sarasota-Bradenton Airport. The area is usually completely submerged. Both Manatees have been moved to deeper water. More information as it becomes available.

Remember- as water is receding from bays, rivers & other waterways. DO NOT GO IN. The water will surge back & could overtake you.

Getting a lil stir crazy so we went for a ride and Went to check the bay at the end of Whitfield the tide was sucking… Posted by Marcelo Clavijo on Sunday, September 10, 2017

Photo Credit: Tony Foradini-Campos