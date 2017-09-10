MANATEE COUNTY – With all 24 of Manatee County shelters filling up, Manatee opened a 25th for people still looking to get to safety.

There was already a large line when Lakewood Ranch High School opened at 10 A.M. Sunday, September 10. The National Guard helped open and staff the shelter.

People brought their animals, medical supplies and waited in the rain as the school prepared to open. Despite waiting in line, evacuees were just grateful they had a safe place to stay.

At Lakewood Ranch High School for the last chance shelter in Manatee County, National Guard help open it up pic.twitter.com/6OlA3LzTDw — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) September 10, 2017

“I’m concerned about the flooding risk,” Joe McDermott says. “I live on the Manatee River and it’s a possibility that it’s going to overflow it’s banks and flood my house.”

“I was just in a trailer,” Jay Porton says. “And any type of manufactured housing it was recommended that you move.”

“I’m scared,” Maddie Kalenderian says. “Cause I’ve seen a lot of pictures and videos about the strong winds, on the news, and it’s really strong, and it said that it could get up to 180 mph.”

Out at the last shelter to open in Manatee County at Lakewood Ranch High School SNN, The Suncoast News Network Posted by Samantha Sonner on Sunday, September 10, 2017

Manatee County is asking people to get where they are planning to ride out the storm quickly, and stay there. So far, more than 21,000 people are in Manatee County shelters.