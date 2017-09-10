SARASOTA – As Hurricane Irma continues to rip through Florida leaving damage in its wake, questions remain about how quickly the damage will be prepared and how much it will cost.

Congressman Vern Buchanan wants to assure people not to risk their life to save their property, aid will come.

“Make sure you save your life, your children, your family’s life,” Buchanan said. “We will have the resources I can assure you of that to rebuild and rebuild quickly.”

Florida Governor Rick Scott says he’s spoken with President Donald Trump and FEMA Director Brock Long about aid.

“They’re calling to make sure that we have all the resources that we need,” Scott said. “This is a great country; we’re going to stand up for each other.”

Congressman Vern Buchanan says Congress passed $15 billion aid package for Texas and Florida, so those funds are on the way.

“We’re going to need additional funds,” Buchanan said. “But I can assure you that we’ll make sure that we have adequate funds to put the state back together quickly, get people back in their homes, and put businesses back on their feet.”