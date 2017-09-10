SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota Bay already seeing changes as early as 11:00 this morning.

At the Bayfront, the water was significantly receded. Boats washed up on shore as much of the land under the bay became exposed.

In downtown Sarasota, we’re already seeing damage from Irma’s winds.

Part of the roof blew off Dry Cleaning To Go in the 1700 block of Main Street. Heavy winds are whipping through downtown Sarasota and this roof sustained damaged when the heavy winds came through shortly after 5 P.M.

I'm down on Sarasota Bay where we are starting to feel the effects of #Irma. Stay safe folks. Posted by Hallie Peilet on Sunday, September 10, 2017

As winds and rains pick up in Sarasota, almost no drivers are on the road and driving conditions are getting worse. On Fruitville Road, a tree fell from wind gusts onto the road. This is just one of the reasons why emergency officials don’t want people on the road.

As winds and rains pick up more trees will have the potential to fall over, and more debris in the road will be harder to see.

Strong wind gusts might also be able to lift up strong branches flinging them in the way of cars.

Before tropical storm force winds picked up across the Suncoast, mobile homes were already seeing minor damage in North Port. High winds blew an awning off one home, in a community where a lake may also create high flooding. This is why all mobile and manufactured homes were asked to evacuate with Group A, and it seem most everyone at this community complied.

Some damage already in North Port, SNN, The Suncoast News Network Posted by Samantha Sonner on Sunday, September 10, 2017

In downtown Venice, the streets are empty as the winds and rain continue to pick up.

Businesses are boarded up using whatever was available, plywood, hurricane shutters, sandbags and masking tape. Winds continue to rise, and will continue to rise as Irma continues its trek north, making conditions more dangerous and forcing more debris on the road.