MANATEE COUNTY – Debris from Hurricane Irma is already collecting on the roads and Bradenton properties.

Limbs and branches from palm trees are becoming speed bumps for drivers of Bayshore Gardens Parkway. Some of the dead palm branches are blocking storm drains on the street.

Not even tropical storm force winds and already debris falling into the roads. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/cksPD1NATF — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) September 10, 2017

Some areas are flooding as well.

Stay safe if you’re driving and be advised Manatee County Sheriff’s office issues a curfew beginning 3 P.M. Sunday, September 10 that will last 24 hours.