MANATEE COUNTY – Outer bands from Hurricane Irma are disrupting the waters of the inter-coastal channel.

The waves are choppy at Palma Sola Bay in Bradenton. Tropical storm winds haven’t arrived in the area yet but that’s not stopping the boats from rocking in the bay.

The storm surge will cause the water levels to rise and boaters should take caution. If you do have boats out on the water, the Coast Guard reminds us to make sure they are secure.

Use extra fenders such as strapping tires to boats for protection. Double up and secure mooring lines. Secure all hatches and portals. Make sure there are no loose items from the boats. And of course, stay off the water.