SARASOTA COUNTY – Due to the approach of Hurricane Irma, Waste Management announces changes of service for the weekend. In all areas, service will resume when it is safe to do so.

In Sarasota County, there will be no recycling collection service on Saturday, September 9. Garbage and yard waste will be serviced on Saturday.

In Charlotte County, there will be no service on Saturday, September 9 and Monday, September 11.