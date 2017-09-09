SARASOTA COUNTY-Sarasota County EOC continues to keep residents up to date with the necessary procedures to take action on.

The county orders mandatory evacuation for residents of Zone A, or Red Zone, and those who live on the beaches.

They urge these evacuations should be done before 8 p.m. tonight.

Law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the bridges making sure residents do not head west.

There is a voluntary evacuation for Zone B and residents of mobile homes are told they must evacuate.

Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane says they will be in strict communication to make sure residents of Zone A leave their homes.

“We’re also going to do a code red notification which is a telephone notification system to all residents that have registered or have home phones. We’re gonna call those people that are in those evacuation areas and let them know what are plans are and that they need to evacuate.”

McCrane says they will send law enforcement officers and fire rescue personnel into mobile home neighborhoods to help anyone who needs assistance.