SARASOTA COUNTY-A high school opened its doors for those looking for storm shelter and this one is pet friendly.

Riverview High School is now on the list of open shelters.

Hundreds lined up with their dogs to find safety from the category four hurricane.

Residents will be staying in the gymnasium and six other buildings on the campus.

Principal of Riverview High School Doctor Paul Burns says the residents reaction has made him feel joyful.

“It’s been very humbling and overwhelming. They been very thankful for the support of the schools the support of our community so we’ve got very positive feedback from everyone that is entering our facility.”

Burns estimates the school will house up to 2,300 people.

They will receive three meals a day plus a little coffee and cookies before bedtime.