SARASOTA COUNTY-Shelters are filling up to capacity on the Suncoast and residents can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they are in a safe place.

Booker High School was one of many locations taking in residents who have no place to go.

The school has accumulated more than 1,500 residents.

Families have been placed into classrooms while three hot meals a day will be provided for them.

Principal of Booker High School Rachel Shelley says the evacuation has been tough on kids.

“Right now it’s scary and we understand that. I had one child that was filled with anxiety, and she went into the restroom and refused to come out. So I was able to work the Red Cross in order to console her so she was able to come out and feel a lot more comfortable.”

Booker High School is full and they’re directing people to Philippi Shore Elementary school and Southside Elementary.

