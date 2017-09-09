CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Zone A and Zone B in Charlotte County are under mandatory evacuation.

Hurricane Irma continues to move west.

“We highly encourage people to leave Charlotte County,” said Gerard Mallet, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director.

“As of now Charlotte County is directly in her path new storm surge estimates put these areas in serious jeopardy of flooding,” said Kelly Shoemaker, Deputy County Administrator.

There were 2 shelters in Port Charlotte but they are now at full capacity.

Kingsway Elementary and Liberty Elementary.

North Port has 3 shelters available.

– Woodland Middle

– Heron Creek Middle

– North Port High School

Zone A and B are under mandatory evacuation but if you choose to stay in Charlotte County, “We are not removing anyone from their residence, so if do choose to stay so the best to secure yourself and stay safe,” said Sheriff Bill Prummel, Charlotte Count Sheriff.