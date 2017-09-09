MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Zone A is under mandatory evacuation, with a voluntary evacuation for Zone B.

Bridges to Anna Maria Island will close as of 6 P.M Saturday, and the county has opened over 20 shelters, all of which are now pet friendly.

Manatee County officials are asking everyone to be where they plan to ride out the storm by 8PM tonight, and have tips for those staying home.

“Fill some containers with tap water, up to about 2/3rds full, put it in the freezer,” Public Safety Director Bob Smith said. “Designate a safe room within your house, somewhere that’s away from windows, away from the exterior of your house. Store your supplies in this room, and that would be the room you would ride the storm out in. Have a radio available, and more than anything else stay calm.”

If you’re going to a shelter remember to bring your supplies with you.