SARASOTA- Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte County have all issued Mandatory Zone A evacuations, and with the storm on its way Governor Rick Scott says there is no time to wait to find shelter.

“Not tonight, not in an hour, you need to go right now,” Scott said. “If you’re in an evacuation zone, leave.”

Florida is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma.

“The storm’s here,” Scott said. “Hurricane Irma is now impacting our state, Southeast Florida is already experiencing Tropical Storm Force Winds and more than 25, thousand people have already lost power.”

Scott says with the Storm Surge that’s expected, homes in evacuation zones will not be safe.

“Six to 12 feet,” Scott said. “Think, about that six to 12 feet of impacts above ground level is now probable. This will cover your house.”

And if you’re not already on the road, find a shelter in your county.

“If you’re in this area and you’re planning to leave and have not done so by noon, do not get on the road.” Scott said. “If you’re on the West Coast and trying to go North, you’re going to have a hard time getting out.”

Scott says there will be enough shelters for people to go to. But they are still looking for people to volunteer.

“We need more nurses,” Scott said. “And I’m sure we’re going to need more volunteers, to help distribute food and water, and help with the cleanup.”

If you need help evacuating for whatever reason call 1-800- 342-3557.

For information on volunteering email bprchdpreparedness@flhealth.gov.