FLORIDA – Governor Rick Scott issues the following statements regarding Hurricane Irma preparedness.
WATCHES AND WARNING
- A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Sebastian Inlet southward to Venice and the Florida Keys.
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Sebastian Inlet southward to Anna Maria Island, the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.
- A Hurricane Watch is in effect north of Sebastian Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia county line and north of Anna Maria Island to the Suwannee River.
EVACUATIONS
- Charlotte County – Voluntary evacuations for Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Manosota Key, all mobile homes
- Collier County – Mandatory evacuations for Goodland, Everglades City, Chokoloskee, all mobile homes
- Desoto County – Voluntary evacuations for people in low-lying/flood prone areas, residents living in mobile homes and RV parks
- Lee County – Mandatory for Cape Coral west of Burnt Store Road and south of Cape Coral Parkway, east of Del Prado Boulevard to Viscaya Parkway, North Fort Myers south of Bay Shore Road from Moody Road to State Road 31 and areas south of North River Road from State Road 31 to Fichters Creek, areas of Iona south of Maple Drive, west of U.S. 41, San Carlos Park west of U.S. 41, Estero west of U.S. 41, north of the Estero River, Bonita Springs communities along Estero Bay and the Imperial River Basin, all of the barrier islands.
- Manatee County – Voluntary evacuations for Zone A and mobile homes.
- Sarasota County – Voluntary evacuations in Zone A (Longboat, Lido, Siesta, Casey Key, Manasota Key, Venice Island), all mobile homes
- Shelters are continuing to open across the state, including shelters for people with special needs, pets and general populations. DOH is coordinating the set up and staffing for special needs shelters. A list of all open shelters will be available at floridadisaster.org/shelters.
- FEMA is also hosting shelter information on its mobile app which can be found at fema.gov/mobile-app
STATE EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER/ CONTACT INFORMATION
- The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at a level one, which is a full-scale, 24-hours-a-day activation.
- The Florida Emergency Information Line has been activated and is available 24/7 for families and victors at 1-800-342-3557.
- Floridians can text FLPREPARES to 888777 in order to receive text alerts from FDEM.
- The media line is 850-921-0217.
- Follow @FLSert or @FLGovScott on Twitter for live updates on Hurricane Irma.
- Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on shelters, road closures, and evacuation routes.
- On Monday, Governor Scott issued Executive Order 17-235 declaring a state of emergency in all 67 counties within the State of Florida.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has more than 200 officers standing by for the first wave of response based on potential storm impacts. Thirty teams with supporting resources such as trucks, coastal and river patrol boats, ATVs and shallow draft boats are preparing for evacuation support, search and rescue missions, or any additional needs.
- FWC has over 500 law enforcement vessels standing ready.
- FWC has reached out to partners in 10 other states to make plans in case additional resources are needed in response to Hurricane Irma. Texas Parks and Wildlife will join the response with 60 officers and 20 boats. Other states that have already volunteered to help include Georgia, Mississippi, Delaware, South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.
- FDLE established 18 emergency response teams for deployment to impacted areas and those teams are starting to deploy to prestaging locations. FDLE regions in impacted areas are operating Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams in advance of the storm to assist local law enforcement with any needs. FDLE agents continue to provide fuel escorts in impacted areas. Seven logistics teams have been established to assist with planning before and after the storm. FDLE regions are helping staff local emergency operations centers.
- The entire Florida Highway Patrol, approximately 1,700 troopers, is on 12-hour shifts, with the primary mission to assist emergency preparedness and response.
- FHP continues to conduct emergency missions, including numerous fuel truck escorts to various locations including Ft. Pierce, Wellington, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Port Everglades and Ft. Myers. FHP is also escorting a DOH disaster response communications trailer and coordinating multiple requests from local sheriffs for assistance with evacuation efforts that are beyond their resources.
- In addition to these missions, all 10 FHP troops across Florida have a 33-person Quick Response Force (QRF) team, for a total of 330 troopers, on standby for response where needed. FHP is pre-deploying one team to the Ft. Myers area for quick response after landfall with follow up teams available once the storm track/landfall is determined.
- Additionally, all special equipment such as command posts and high water recovery vehicles have been prepared for quick deployment after landfall to assist with recovery and road clearance efforts.
- The division of Motorist Services has its Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobiles on standby and will deploy them to impacted areas as needed.
- Though state offices will be closed, DHSMV’s Field Support Help Desk, Customer Service Call Center and Technical Assistance Center will be operational with limited staffing on Friday, September 8 to assist customers or tax collectors who need assistance as they prepare for the hurricane.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
- Governor Rick Scott has directed all public K-12 schools, state colleges, state universities to close Friday, September 8 – Monday, September 11.
- The Florida Department of Education is in contact with school districts, state colleges and universities as all continue to monitor Irma and her path. School closures are available at www.fldoe.org/irma.
- The Florida Department of Education is coordinating with school districts across the state to ensure they are working with local governments and emergency management officials to offer school busses as transportation support if needed.
- Districts are preparing in the case that their facilities are needed for shelters. Colleges are making emergency preparations on their campuses and working with students who may need assistance with relocation.