SARASOTA COUNTY

Mandatory evacuation in Zone A, barrier islands and mobile home parks.

Shelters are beginning to open.

MANATEE COUNTY

Mandatory evacuation in Zone A, barrier islands and in mobile home parks regardless of location.

All Manatee County shelters open. No fire arms are allowed in Manatee County shelters. Special needs should register with the county by 8pm Friday.

West bound lanes on Bridges to Anna Maria Island will close at 6pm Saturday.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Mandatory evacuation of barrier islands and recommended evacuation in Zone A.

For an updated list of local shelters, visit FloridaDisaster.org/shelters.

Find out which Flood Zone you live in- FloridaDisaster.org.