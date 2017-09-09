SARASOTA COUNTY
- Mandatory evacuation in Zone A, barrier islands and mobile home parks.
- Shelters are beginning to open.
MANATEE COUNTY
- Mandatory evacuation in Zone A, barrier islands and in mobile home parks regardless of location.
- All Manatee County shelters open.
- No fire arms are allowed in Manatee County shelters.
- Special needs should register with the county by 8pm Friday.
- West bound lanes on Bridges to Anna Maria Island will close at 6pm Saturday.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
- Mandatory evacuation of barrier islands and recommended evacuation in Zone A.
For an updated list of local shelters, visit FloridaDisaster.org/shelters.
Find out which Flood Zone you live in- FloridaDisaster.org.