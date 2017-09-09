SARASOTA COUNTY

  • Mandatory evacuation in Zone A, barrier islands and mobile home parks.
  • Shelters are beginning to open.

MANATEE COUNTY

  • Mandatory evacuation in Zone A, barrier islands and in mobile home parks regardless of location.
  • All Manatee County shelters open.
    • No fire arms are allowed in Manatee County shelters.
    • Special needs should register with the county by 8pm Friday.
  • West bound lanes on Bridges to Anna Maria Island will close at 6pm Saturday.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

  • Mandatory evacuation of barrier islands and recommended evacuation in Zone A.

 

For an updated list of local shelters, visit FloridaDisaster.org/shelters.

 

Find out which Flood Zone you live in- FloridaDisaster.org.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR