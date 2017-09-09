FLORIDA – The American Association of Diabetes Foundation compiled a checklist for those with diabetes who are preparing for Hurricane Irma. As member Janis Roszler says, for people with diabetes, preparing for the worst is a matter of survival.

Diabetes Disaster Preparedness Check List

Pack two weeks of medications and diabetes supplies in a waterproof, insulated bag (be sure none of the medications are expired)

Pack medical information – printed copies of prescriptions, insurance card, emergency contacts, and pump settings (basal rates, insulin-to-carb ratios, insulin sensitivity factor, etc.). Note that you may not have access to your pharmacy’s computer system

Pack extra syringes, batteries, pump infusion sets, insulin and other injected medication pens, etc.

If you use a pump, pack a backup method for insulin delivery, such as insulin pens.

Pack your glucose meter and extra testing supplies, including extra batteries, lancets, and test strips (not expired). If possible, pack an additional, backup meter

Keep your insulin in a cooler with multiple re-freezable cold packs

Keep glucose tablets and other hypoglycemic treatments handy

Wear medical identification

Wear sturdy shoes to keep your feet safe. Check your feet daily for sores, cuts, and blisters, and treat any injury, as needed

Expect your blood glucose level to swing. Stress, irregular meals, lack of sleep, strenuous physical activity such as cleaning up, can cause your blood glucose level to go out of your target range. Just do your best to manage your diabetes. Complications don’t develop from a few days of high glucose levels. They develop after the body’s glucose level has been running too high for an extended period of time, such as months or years.