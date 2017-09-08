SARASOTA- As your board up your house and secure your valuables, now is the time to digitize and take inventory of your valuables.

Companies already issuing a temporary moratorium on issuing new policies.

Some consumers don’t know they don’t have a policy that covers flooding.

local insurance agent Sharon Cirillo says take pictures of everything you have in your home, make an inventory, but if you know approximately how much you paid for the items write that down.

Also, put that information on a thumb drive, this will help expedite things if you do have to file a claim and expect long wait times along with busy lines.

If you have any doubt of what type of coverage you have, call your insurance provider to make sure

Krystel Knowles
