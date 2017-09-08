SARASOTA- With Irma approaching the states, Sarasota County officials are planning for the worst.

“This is one of the most difficult storms I think anyone’s ever dealt with,” said Ed McCrane, Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief.

Friday afternoon Sarasota County issued a mandatory evacuation for those living within Zone A. This includes barrier islands and mobile home communities. The evacuation will begin Friday at 2PM until Saturday at 8PM.

“That will give plenty of time to evacuate and it will give us time to secure facilities on the islands and on the main landside of where those threats could be,” McCrane said.

It is essential for barrier island residents to leave their homes immediately. More importantly, to stay far away from water.

“We like to say run from the water, hide from the wind,” McCrane said, “If you don’t evacuate and you get six feet of surge, you might be at three feet of sea level so you’re going to have three feet of water inside your structure.”

The first Sarasota shelter opened Thursday evening at Brookside Middle School. Three more shelters opened on Friday at Booker High School , Woodland Middle School, and Atwater Elementary.

“The state has asked us to open an additional four. These shelters will be run by the National Guard working in conjunction with the school district, and a County staff liaison along with law enforcement,” McCrane said.

Residents with a concealed weapon permit are allowed to carry their weapons.

“All the laws apply. It’s a public location,” Sheriff Tom Knight said.

Residents can visit the county’s website to find more information on these shelters.

Tomorrow might be a beautiful day, but we’ve got a bad thing coming,” McCrane said.