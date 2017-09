MANATEE COUNTY-Hospitals on the Suncoast are taking no chances while hurricane Irma inches closer and closer.

CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital Kevin DiLallo announced all patients will be evacuated because of possible storm surges.

Patients will be relocated to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and NICU babies will go to All Children’s.

Working with local partners the hospital will transport 206 patients.

The hospital will close at 7 p.m. tomorrow.